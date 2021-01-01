Murder Suspects Apprehended in Chimbu

Share the News











By Lucy Kopana

Three suspects involved in the attempted hold-up and murder of a bus crew in Lae’s West Taraka have been apprehended by police.

Lae’s Metropolitan Commander Chris Kunyanban said the suspects were tracked down to Chuave in the Chimbu Province yesterday.

They surrendered and were transported back to Lae, and will formally charged.

On Thursday 6th May 2021 at around 5 pm West Taraka, 4 armed youths tried to rob a PMV bus.

They stabbed the driver and the crew who was reluctant to hand over the day’s taking to them…the crew died and the driver was hospitalized.

Two houses belonging to the suspects were burnt down in retaliation.

PMV owners protested and stopped operating, affecting thousands of commuters. The bus drivers and crews expressed their frustration saying they provide a vital service, and this isn’t the first time they’ve been attacked.

While a few PMV buses were seen operating in the city this morning, a majority of the buses have not resumed.

Kunyanban said the bus operators have opted to resume on Monday.

Police are currently monitoring the situation, and commuters who rely on PMV’s are being advised to return to their residences early to avoid walking home late in the afternoon.