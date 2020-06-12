The new Mumeng Health Center in Bulolo is in need of Nursing officers and a Health Extension Officer.

The Health Center currently has one nursing officer and five community health workers, serving a population of over twenty thousand people.

The Bulolo District Administrator Tae Guambelek said the refurbished facility has the capacity to serve other communities, given that it’s located along the Bulolo Highway.

He is appealing to the provincial health authority to recruit HEO and nursing officers to the new facility.

“With facilities like this, we will need additional manpower so we are asking the Provincial Health Authority,” says Guambelek.

“It’s a big area and as I have said it will be accessible to a lot of people. We need at least one HEO. We need at least one more nursing officer because it’s not just Mumeng’s health center. It’s also for others who have access to the road,” adds Guambelek.

Sister Incharge of the Clinic Keropo Baneng says the clinic has a good number of CHW’s and she’s the only nursing officer at the clinic.

“I am the only nursing officer and I find it hard to oversee the CHW’s,” says Baneng.

She joined the District’s Administrator call to recruit an HEO and two more nursing officers for the Health Center.