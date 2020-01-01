MTC Opens New Buildings

Madang Teachers College opened two new buildings as part of the school’s drive to improve infrastructure and bring quality to the college.

The buildings were funded by the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology and built by the China Shenyang International Corporation over a three-year period.

Principal, Mathias Sully, thanked DHERST for the new buildings saying the last building the school opened was in 2017.

The rooms in one of the buildings will be used for student learning while the other building will be used by the Students Services.

The new student services building replaces the old structure that was burnt to the ground a few years ago.

The buildings were opened by the longest-serving member of the board, Moses Gabuogi.

Mr. Gabuogi officiated on behalf of the Education Secretary, Dr. Uke Kombra, and other dignitaries from DHERST.

Director of the PNG Education Institute, Dr. Zui Neofa, told students the quality of education also depends on good infrastructure for student learning and motivation.

Dr. Neofa asked students to appreciate the new developments and look after the new structures.