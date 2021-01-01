Mt Hagen Eagles receive a boost

Share the News











The Mt Hagen Eagles received K20,000 sponsorship from the Patron of the ‘’Charles Lee District of Origin”, Charles Lee.

Lee when presenting the sponsorship to the management and the players said he is happy that fifteen players of his sponsored competition were selected to make up the Eagles squad for this year’s Digicel Cup competition.

Lee added his competition hopes to empower youths to participate in sporting activities (rugby) to keep their fitness, health and well-being and keeping them away from illicit activities like Home brew, Marijuana, Petty crimes.

Eagles head coach Billy Gau in receiving Lee’s sponsorship thanked him for his support.

Gau also thanked Lee for introducing the ‘District of Origin Challenge’ in Mt Hagen which led to selectors being able to select fifteen players from the competition.

Gau added with the backing and support, the Eagles team will make a lot of improvements in the Competition and He is Confident with his players as they take this year’s season.