Mt Hagen COVID-19 Impact Awareness

Share the News











AMIDST the COVID-19 surge in the Country, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods or FMCG companies are struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.

The FMCG companies’ highlands regional offices in Mt Hagen recently hosted a combined awareness program to help the public to comply with the new normal.

The joint Covid-19 awareness was conducted by Paradise Foods Limited, Nestle, Panamex, Air Nuigini, Puma Energy and a Security Firm, Eda Solutions.

They will continue to conduct more awareness to encourage their customers and clients to make the new normal a tradition.

In their address to the public, it was stated that COVID-19 is here to stay, and maintaining social distancing, sanitizing hands, wearing masks and sneezing into their elbows will allow free movement of people and businesses to flow.

Paradise Foods Sales Manager, Sil Kalang, reiterating the threat of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is not a joke, as we’re doing this awareness, people are dying,” said Kalang.

Puma Energy’s Marketing Manager Highlands, Jacob Tom, said they’re doing their bit to support health workers and NGOs to advocate the new normal practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an economic backdrop to small businesses as well as big companies across the globe and throughout PNG.

Strict government lockdowns and lack of adequate manpower or employees are said to be the main causes.

Companies such as Air Nuigini whose revenue relies mainly on the travelling passengers has seen a drop in sales since the lockdown measures were put in place.

However, businesses are still continuing with adherence to new normal protocols.

“We have to keep up with new practices to ensure safety of our people and our jobs during these trying times,” said Kelly Polau, Air Nuigini Hagen Manager

Some companies have learnt how to deal with COVID-19, and have been good to its employees by keeping them and having them on payroll.

Companies such as Nestle and Paradise Foods Limited are continuing the chain of products so that people benefit during this pandemic.

The pandemic has caused some increase of sales due to people stocking up food items.

“We are grateful for normal business operations especially during the pandemic because that ensures job security for us,” said Israel Tau, Nestle Highlands Sales Manager.

The FMCG team said more awareness need to be made so that people completely follow the new normal.

They will involve the health promotion team in future so that message is translated well to the public.