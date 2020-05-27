Yangoru Saussia MP Richard Maru has encouraged locals in the Koboibus (KO-BAI-BUS) area in West Yangoru LLG to not demand compensation when vital government services are built in their community.

Instead, Maru urged locals to free up a piece of land so the District Development Authority can build a police station and a healthcare center in Koboibus.

These projects have been approved for construction in 2021and will be funded through the District Support Improvement Program Funds.

Located near Winge, Koboibus is a small community that is home to over five thousand men, women, and children.

It takes about an hour to reach Yangoru Station on foot and the only form of government service in the area is the Polmalmal High School which was just recently built.

In a visit to the area, the local MP cut a ribbon to mark the start of construction for the Bubuama Bridge.

A vital infrastructure which was halted following disagreements with the contractor.

The bridge once completed will serve as a link for local farmers to bring their cash crops to town and allow students at Polmalmal access school facilities during the rainy season.

The establishment of critical government services like Law and Order and Health Care facilities in this part of the district reflects the DDA’s Five Term Development Goals to improve the living standards for locals in all four LLGs in Yangoru.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News.