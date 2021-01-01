MP honors commitment

Share the News











North Fly MP Hon. James Donald was in his electorate attending to his people and at the same time present at the annual Provincial Executive Meeting held in Daru last week.

The visionary leader made time available from his busy schedule to attend to Kurinty village in the Pahoturi area in the South Fly Electorate of Western Province to honour his commitment of K100,000.00 the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) committed last year to fund a classroom building for the elementary school.

“Last year about this time of the year, I accompanied Western Governor Hon. Taboi Awi Yoto together with Member for South Fly Hon. Sekie Agisah who is now the Civil Aviation Minister to a village called Kurinty in the Pahoturi area in South Fly District of Western Province. During our visit, I committed K100,000 to fund a classroom building for the elementary school.”

Last week Donald went to present the K100,000.00 cheque witnessed by the Chief Executive Officer (District Administrator) of NFDDA Mr Greg Isau and the jubilant community of Kurinty village.

The first term MP stressed that one might ask why the fund for North Fly is spent in the South Fly Open Electorate but obviously the reason is that he was a Member of Parliament who was present that time during the visit and was privileged to be given the honour of speaking in which he gave a commitment of K100,000.00 to sincerely acknowledge, appreciate and give back as a form of recognition to the committed public servants who are from the Pahoturi River region rendering their services to the North Fly Electorate for the last 30 plus years.

The firebrand Opposition MP said that it was fitting to honour the commitment as many senior public servants currently serving in the North Fly Electorate are from the Pahoturi River areas in the likes of Charlie Buai, Ziku Piak, Gebo Kelewe, Kiba Aeya, Gipo Minaru, Bolozi Yowa, Ken Potan, Dalu Samai, Peter Nagai and Nanu Sekere.

The Good Samaritan also paid tribute and acknowledged public servants who passed on while serving the North Fly people in particular the late Nuken Somoi and Joseph Moide.

“My dear Namus (big brothers) and Abidas (big sisters) from the Pahoturi river region, you all have my respect for the service you all rendered to North Fly. Many of you all are old while others have died. Many of us are your products and we value that in our hearts.” Donald acknowledged.

Donald assured the Kurinty people that he would return with the executive management team of the NFDDA in December later this year to officially open the classroom and wind his term in Kurinty village in the South Fly Open Electorate

“Our team thinks that Kurinty is Western Province and we are team Western Province. We have no boundaries and we this time together are rising up as solid team Western Province and refocusing for greater Western Province going into the future.” Donald concluded.