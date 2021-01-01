26.7 C
Port Moresby
June 26, 2021

Business Featured News Papua New Guinea

MP challenges Govt to support SMEs

by Rayon Lakingu120
People’s First Party leader and Yangoru-Saussia MP Richard Maru challenged the government to do more and support local SMEs.

He says more SME policies must be implemented to support local businesses to grow.

Maru says if the government is committed to supporting SMEs, they must introduce the Reserve Business Legislation in Parliament.

“This legislation will provide a list of businesses which will be reserved for PNG Citizens only.”

The bill was prepared and approved for tabling in parliament over two years ago. However, nothing has been done so far. And he challenges the Prime Minister to table this, bill in the next parliament sitting.

In commending the government’s initiative to support SMEs through loan programs, he says it is not good enough.

He challenged the government to demonstrate its commitment by passing necessary laws, and implement the SME policy.

Graduated with a Bachelor in Arts, at University of Papua New Guinea, Major in Journalism and Public Relations and Minor in Political Science. Rayon is a new reporter with EMTV and is Interested in writing general stories. As a first time reporter in the media industry, he loves the challenges faced every day, and keen to learn more about the media, especially reporting for Television.

