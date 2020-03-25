Movements Restricted

Bulolo District Authority has set up a COVID-19 emergency response team following confirmation of the country’s first COVID-19 case.

Bulolo MP Sam Basil says, because this imported case was identified in his district, the response team will be focusing on preventing and containing the potential spread of the virus.

Flight restrictions and road check points are two of the measures the Bulolo District are taking, says Basil.

“We will restrict flights from third level to first level directly from Moresby from Lae into my district especially the Waria, Wau and Bulolo Airstrips.”

On Sunday, Bulolo District authorities and stakeholders met to discuss and strategize on measures that the district will be taking. They have resolved to transport boarding students from Baiune, Buang, and the Grace Memorial Secondary School back to their homes.

In addition, all business houses in the district are being called to impose health and hygiene measures in their operations, according to the statement by Bulolo MP, Sam Basil.

With the restrictions of flights into the district including the movement of vehicles, Basil says, food and other necessary items will continue to be supplied unhindered.

The district health will also be requesting the supply of personal protection equipment, kits, and thermal guns for COVID-19 operations in the district.

Morobe Police Commander, Alex N’drasal, said check points to restrict and monitor the movement of people in and out of the district started on Tuesday (March 24) at identified sections of the Bulolo Highway. These include the Markham Bridge, Gebensis, Warabung, Baiune and Kol Mountain.

“Basically, this is to control the movement of people coming out from the Wau, Bulolo and Menyamya to Lae city. We are targeting the Bulolo district to strictly monitor the movement of people…all the vehicles, PMV’s, even the bigger trucks will be closely monitored.”

The district is enforcing the national gazette to stop large events, gatherings, and public markets. Schools have been suspended, and the markets closed.

Quarantine and inspections will be done jointly done by health, police, and district officers at the identified check points.

By Lucy Kopana – EMTV News – Lae