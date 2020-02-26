MOU To Boost ICT and Digital Transformation Agenda

In what is considered a milestone for PNG’s Department of Communication and Information Technology (Department of ICT), a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the 25th of February 2020 between the PNG Department of ICT and its Australian counterpart the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communication (DITRDC).

The MOU was signed by PNG Department’s Acting Secretary Steven Matainaho and Australia Department’s Secretary Simon Atkinson in Canberra at the DITRDC in the witness of PNG’s Minister responsible Hon Timothy Masiu as well as other key representatives from respective agencies. The signing event coincided with Minister Masiu’s maiden Ministerial visit to Australia.

During the event, Minister Masiu highlighted that the MOU is consist with the longstanding spirit of partnership and cooperation between both Governments currently reflected in the Treaty on Development Cooperation.

Secretary Matainaho, emphasized that the MOU is consisted with ongoing support from Australia through the Coral Sea Cable and will set the pace for much need legislative and structural reforms required in the ICT Sector and the Department.

Secretary Atkinson encouraged and highlighted that his Department ‘one phone call away’.

The MOU forms part of the existing Economic and Social Infrastructure Program and sets an agenda for cooperation between Governments within the ICT space.

Amongst other benefits, the MOU enables the PNG Department of ICT to directly draw technical and advisory support from its various Australian counterparts while at the same time seeking to foster a closer relationship.

