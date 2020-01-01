MOU Signed to Train Final Year DWU Medical Students

Share the News











Ten Final Year medical students from the Divine Word University will undergo clinical training at Lae’s Angau Hospital through a MOU that was signed yesterday by the Morobe Provincial Health Authority and the University.

They are part of a cohort of 19 pioneer final year students from the new Medical School at Divine Word University.

The Divine Word University’s Medical School is the second one in the country, approved by the Health Department and the University Board to train Doctors to address the shortage of medical doctors in the country.

The School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of PNG in Port Moresby was the only Medical School that graduated Doctors over the years.

According to the Head of Department for Medicine, Professor Jerry Kuzma, work is in progress for a formal regulation by the PNG Medical Board.

The MOU is a step in establishing cooperation in clinical training for the University’s final year medical students.

The medical students will be directly supervised by the doctors of Angau General Hospital.

Senior Doctors from the MPHA said they are looking forward to working with the final year medical students and to also learn from them.

MPHA CEO, Dr. Kipas Binga said with the signing of the MOU, there would be greater chances of doctors working in the district hospitals in Morobe.