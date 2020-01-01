Mother Gives Birth on the Way to Rural Health Centre

Share the News











A mother in the resource-rich Kutubu area of Southern Highlands Province gave birth to her 2nd born child on the roadside in the early hours of this morning, before she could reach the nearest Inu Health Centre.

The walk from Tubage village, to the Health Centre for a normal person would take an hour.

Inu HC Health Extension Officer, Zina Yagoma told EMTV News the 2.9 KG baby boy arrived at one o’clock this morning even before the mother could reach the health centre because of the weight pressure from the walk.

The ‘Was Meri’ or the assistant helped delivered the baby, tied the baby’s umbilical cord with a bush rope and assisted the mother and child to the health centre.

Yagoma said both mother and the baby are well and have been admitted to the health centre and will be discharged tomorrow.

This is an everyday challenge mothers are faced with in this remote part of Nipa-Kutubu electorate.

Southern Highlands Province has played host to the Kutubu Oil Project for almost 30 years.

The Southern Highlands Provincial government receives 100 per cent of Special Service Grants from the project, 70 per cent of the royalties and is a 16 per cent equity holder on Petroleum Resource Kutubu.

Yet, most parts of the province are underdeveloped, a good example is this Health Centre, so close to the project site, yet so far away when it comes to services.