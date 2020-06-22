Ten teachers at the Uni Block Early Childhood Education Center in Lae have undergone a one-week in-service training on Early Childhood Learning.

The in-service program was based on the components of high-quality early childhood education, its importance, and factors that influence quality early childhood learning.

The education reform director for early childhood education in Morobe, Haring Qoreka said early childhood education was vital for children as young as two years old.

He said ECE will ease the burden for primary and secondary school teachers and minimize the number of school dropouts in the long run.

Morobe province has adopted the 1.6.6 education reform concept, which the National Government has approved.

The 1.6.6 concept will see three years of Early Childhood Education, six years of primary school education and then another six years of high school and secondary school education

Mr. Qoreka said elementary schools in the province will be established with early childhood education so that the 1.6.6 concept is implemented.