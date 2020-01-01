Morobe Records 5th COVID-19 Case

Share the News











Morobe Province has reported another case yesterday.

This is the fifth confirmed COVID-19 case for the province.

The 53-year-old male is a close contact with the recently confirmed case in the province.

Both persons have no history of overseas travel and bring the total number of confirmed cases 271.

Meanwhile, there are 179 persons of interest in quarantine.

These include citizens and residents who have returned from overseas.

Other persons include national and international staff of mining companies who have been quarantined at their respective mine sites.