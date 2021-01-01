Morobe Provincial Goverment Pledges Support to NBC Morobe

Share the News











By Lucy Kopana

NBC Morobe has been around for nearly five decades serving the people of Morobe with entertainment and most importantly, information.

In a small ceremony yesterday, NBC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Morobe Provincial Government which will hopefully give financial support to the provincial radio station.

The Morobe Provincial Government pledging half a million to commence this MOU.

Communications Minister Timothy Masiu said it has been a challenge maintaining the provincial radio stations, and MOU’s like these will assist operations.

Through the MOU, the Provincial Administration can utilize this service to disseminate information to the people of Morobe.

The Provincial Government will also bare some of the cost of repairs, maintenance and upgrade of transmission equipment.

Meanwhile, the NBC Office continues to face electrical faults and a proper studio is yet to be installed.

NBC Managing Director Kora Nou says these issues are being addressed.

Apart from Morobe, the West New Britain Provincial Government has also signed an MOU with NBC, presenting a K400,000.00 for a new medium wave transmitter for the province.

NBC New Ireland will also be receiving financial support from the Member for Namatanai and Minister for Forests Walter Schnaubelt, followed by an MOU.