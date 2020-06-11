28 C
Morobe Province on Track with COVID-19 Antibody Test Samples

by Sharlyne Eri190

Morobe Province has collected over one thousand samples in the nationwide COVID-19 antibody testing exercise.

The province was tasked to contribute 2000 samples to the nationwide target of 12 000.

The purpose of the antibody test is to see if there was community transmission of COVID19 across the country.

Positive results will mean that the individual was exposed to the COVID19 virus and has developed antibodies that may protect the body against the virus.

A negative result will mean that the individual was not exposed to COVID19, hence did not develop antibodies against the virus.

Test results remain confidential at this stage until further notice from the Health Department.

The antibody testing was conducted in provinces that registered a case of COVID19, share a border with Indonesia, or have a high number of border crossers.

Meanwhile, Morobe province collected 1300 samples as of yesterday. Testing in the province will end tomorrow.

 

