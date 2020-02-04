Morobe MPs React to Provincial Budget

Member for Bulolo and National Planning Minister, Sam Basil said Morobe MPs did not sight the budget and were never called in by the Governor and the Morobe Administration to consult on what to include in the Budget.

The MPs who were present during the Tutumang 2020 Budget Presentation by Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu yesterday, requested Tutumang to give them time to understand the breakup of the 2020 Budget, before they debate on passing it.

The budget presentation continued after a vote was made by members of the Tutumang. Majority, who were PEC members wanted the presentation to continue.

The Morobe Governor and Chairman of the Finance Committee, Ginson Saonu delivered his 2020 Budget Speech that was supposed to be given on Friday, 31st of January to the Tutumang Assembly, however, it was deferred to yesterday.

After the Governor presented the 2020 Provincial Budget for Morobe to the Assembly, Member for Bulolo and the National Planning Minister, Sam Basil requested Tutumang to give them time to understand the budget before passing it.

Basil said a line in part of the Governor’s speech was misleading regarding their contribution in the 2020 Provincial Budget.

Member for Nawaeb, Kennedy Wenge was also not happy that the Provincial Government won’t be supporting in funding the roads in the four LLG areas from his electorate.

While the 2020 Provincial Budget made history in including funding support for over 500 wards in Morobe, Tewai-Siasi MP, Dr. Kobby Bomareo questioned how the funds would be used by the Ward Councillors as most of them don’t have a five year development plan.

The Morobe MPs, including the Planning Minister said the 2020 Provincial Budget set by the PEC is only understood by them and not the nine district MPs of Morobe.

While the Watut Local Level Government President and PEC member, Waka Daimon was giving his suggestion about the partnership program in the 2020 Provincial Budget, Markham MP, Konnie Iguan called for a point of order.

by Julie Badui Owa, EMTV News, Lae