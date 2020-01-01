Morobe Health Receives Support amidst Rising COVID 19 Cases

As the number of COVID 19 cases increase in the country, the International Container Terminal Services is supporting the Morobe Provincial Health Authority with PPEs and test kits worth over K50 thousand.

Lae’s ICTSI has been working in collaboration with Morobe’s health authority on ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 thousand PPE’s and 125 test kits costing K60 thousand, were given to the Morobe Provincial Health Authority towards the COVID-19 operations.

The support is part of ICTSI’s commitment to health and safety at the work facility and in the communities.

The International Container Terminal Services develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals in the country including Lae.

ICTSI is an important part of the country’s supply chain as it continues to import and export goods, according to General Manager, George Gware.

ICTSI Chief Executive Officer, Robert Maxwell said risk assessment and understanding the hazards of Covid-19 is the company’s priority.

An emergency response plan is in place by ICTSI and Morobe’s COVID-19 preparedness and response committee.