Morobe Budget Leans Toward Rural Development

Morobe Province has passed a budget estimate of K484,616,900 – a budget leaning more towards rural development.

This year, wards and local level governments have been included under major development interventions and service delivery projects of the province.

From the budget, K2,825, 000 has been allocated for wards and K4,950,000 for local level governments.

The K484,616,900 budget includes national grants of over K300,000,000 and internal revenue of almost K200,000,000.

The national grants covers twelve components, including teachers’ salaries, which gets a bulk of the national grants with over K100, 000,000

The internal revenue increased by 21% from last year with almost 73% of the entire revenue coming from good and services tax alone – clearly indicating a need for more innovative ways of generating income within the province.

The internal revenue expenditure of K182,949,000, will be divided between ten sectors. The Government Administration sector will get the biggest percentage from the internal revenue.

The provincial budget also includes 36 major interventions and service delivery projects – one of which is the Mama Medevac program by Manolos Aviation Company, which gets K1,000,000.

This program is applicable to almost all the districts in the province, given the rugged geographical setting.

Bulolo MP and the National Planning Minister, Sam Basil said such programs deserve more funding.

Under the projects also, and for the first time, is ward development grants program.

All 565 wards in Morobe will each be getting a K5,000 slice from the K2,825,000 allocated through this grant.

Markham MP, Konie Iguan, who was once a ward councilor, said it was about time the provincial government provided support to the ward levels.

However, Mr Iguan questioned whether wards had development plans in place to transparently utilize the funds.

Overall, the 2020 Morobe Provincial Budget sees decentralization of functions in the districts and local level governments.

It is themed, ‘a revolutionary budget for foundation and growth, financing for real development and managing rural growth in implementing 30-year vision.

