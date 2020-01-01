26 C
Port Moresby
August 28, 2020

Health News

More support for St John ambulance

by Stanley Ove Jnr.114
Share the News

SP Brewery (SPB) has come on board to support the work of St John Ambulance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds of K10,000 were presented to CEO, Matt Cannon on Tuesday.

SPB Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare says the work of St John has gone unnoticed and health is everyone’s business.

“Health is everyone’s business hence the importance for us all to fight in mitigating the risk and spread of COVID-19,” Nilkare said.

“The support builds strong partnerships that will enable and ensure that St John has resources in mitigating strategies to support the national government to slow the spread of COVID-19 in PNG, where no one else can.” CEO of SJA Matt Cannon said.

Stanley Ove Jnr.
graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts/Journalism at Divine Word University, before working as a Journalist and Editor with the news and current affairs department at EMTV. His interest lies in reporting stories of human interest.

Related posts

Shocking report on Cells and Jails unprotected sex

EMTV Online

Australian Foreign Minister announces support for AROB

EMTV Online

PNGDF Soldiers to Face Court

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!