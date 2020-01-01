More support for St John ambulance

Share the News











SP Brewery (SPB) has come on board to support the work of St John Ambulance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds of K10,000 were presented to CEO, Matt Cannon on Tuesday.

SPB Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare says the work of St John has gone unnoticed and health is everyone’s business.

“Health is everyone’s business hence the importance for us all to fight in mitigating the risk and spread of COVID-19,” Nilkare said.

“The support builds strong partnerships that will enable and ensure that St John has resources in mitigating strategies to support the national government to slow the spread of COVID-19 in PNG, where no one else can.” CEO of SJA Matt Cannon said.