More Support for BSP Trash To Treasure Sculpture Festival

The BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival will be held next month at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

Visitors will be able to view the addition of 7 new sculptures and also get to participate in a self–directed family activity in the park.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness of the growing issue of waste, in particular plastic pollution, to encourage the public to rethink their rubbish and how much each of us creates.

The event will transform solid waste into aesthetically powerful larger than life sculptures to demonstrate the type and amount of trash that is created in Port Moresby and challenge the repurpose of items that would ordinarily be thrown away.

IHG Group has come on board again for the second time as an event sponsor for the BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival.

Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge said, “At one stage we were considering postponing the festival to 2021. But thanks to our partner and sponsors, like IHG Group, we were able to get it back on track in time for the launch date.”

The BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival will start on 3 July – 30 August with standard entry frees applying.