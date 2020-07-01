More organizations and individuals are joining in the call for the government to Address Gender-Based Violence.

Nineteen NGOs through NGO Development Council are calling on the government to start the process of shifting social norms by building a society that actively prevents violence and supports survivors.

Since the murder of Jenelyn Kennedy, different groups in both the public and private sectors have decried the manner in which late Jenelyn died and actions that would have been taken to prevent this death.

NGO Development Council has expressed shock and dismay at the death and says this only reflects that of many other women across the country.

NDC in a statement also said the continuous gender-based violence and the recent death of Jenelyn only highlights the system failures that permit these acts to continue.

Some of these system failures they say are the system that allows underage marriage and the failure in the law, justice, and health sectors which failed to recognize the risks among others.

NDC has called on the police, health sector agencies, the medical profession, and other law and justice system partners to work together to change these deadly system failures.

They say while it is encouraging to see the Prime Minister, NCD Governor and the Police condemning this violence, it should be backed up by continued government commitment.

While the council recognizes that both immediate and long-term action is required, it is calling on the government to take urgent action against perpetrators, strengthen response services and facilitate behavior and attitude change and this can be achieved by shifting social norms.