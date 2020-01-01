Mobilizing Women for SME

Moresby North East electorate in the National Capital District is mobilizing women to empower themselves through Small to Medium Enterprises or SME.

The District’s SME Division is working closely with communities to form groups or corporative societies eager to take a bite of the K200 million National Government’s SME funding.

The community at ATS launched their Mixed Mothers SME Group on Saturday.

Women representatives appreciated the effort by the district in giving hope to dreams and plans that were just mere neighborhood talks.

Member for Moresby North, John Kaupa while encouraging the mothers to be serious about establishing small businesses, said the District will provide guidance and support to see their application through to the banks.

He encourages other Districts to formulate similar plans to assist and advise their people to utilize the K200 million SME funding.