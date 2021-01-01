24.7 C
MNW By-Election Counting to Begin

by Theckla Gunga291
Counting for the Moresby North- West By-Election is anticipated to begin tomorrow at selected venues.

Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai in a statement says preparations for the start of the counting process are on track.

Of the 42 candidates who contested, 11 are contesting under a political banner while the others running as independent candidates.

Lohia Boi Samuel, the first runner-up for the 2017 National Elections and former Community Development Secretary Anna Bais are in this race.

Meanwhile supporters and scrutinizers are already camping outside the counting venue.

