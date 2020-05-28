MKA Roll out Hand Wash Stations in Schools

Keeping our hands clean is one most important step we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others around us.

Hand washing stations play an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And for personal hygiene purposes; students across the country are being asked to practice good hygiene by washing their hands with soap and water.

Motu-Koita Assembly is doing their part in educating and spreading awareness in local schools within Motu Koita areas.

This morning representatives from Australian High Commission and Motu Koita Assembly Chairman, Dadi Toka Junior, commissioned two Hand Wash Stations at Sevese Morea Primary School in the Moresby South Electorate.

Hand Wash Stations were also installed at Tatana, Baruni, Hagara, St Michael and Pari Primary and Elementary Schools along the Motuan coastline.

The roll out of this program is being funded by DFAT through WaterAid PNG.