Ministerial Task force against COVID-19 Meets

The National Executive Council is yet to receive an information paper that contains recommendations on step up Measures to Prevent and Prepare the country from COVID-19.

The Information Paper will come from relevant Agencies. These agencies include the National Department Of Health, Immigrations, Foreign Affairs, Departments of Transport, Aviation, Communication and their respective Ministries.

EMTV yesterday confirming that the Ministerial Task force against COVID-19 met for the first time at the National Parliament.

The Acting Secretary for Health Dr Paison Dakulala confirming that there is still further deliberations on the information paper with other relevant Agencies for their input. The process will then be finalized for the

High level Ministerial Committee to give its approval on it before it goes to NEC next week.

This comes as NDOH and WHO continues to screen incoming passengers at the Jacksons International Terminal and at the three Sea Ports where ships are required to go through quarantine checks before going onto other ports.

To date only Asian Countries have 14 day medical certificate clearance requirements on them before entering the country. But the Virus has now been transmitted to 85 countries with 95 333 confirmed cases Globally and not only to Asian countries.

WHO Risk Assessment now putting COVID-19 at Very High Level.

Meanwhile NEC is expected to get the information paper next week before any further upgraded measures are put in place to protect PNG Borders and prepare the country for COVID-19.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby