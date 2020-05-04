Various Terms of Reference has been issued by the Minister for Immigration and Border Security, for the investigation into the Immigration and Citizenship Authority.

The Terms of Reference is for the Fraud and Anti – corruption Directorate, to assist the investigation team, to conduct the investigations.

The terms of references calls for the police to assist the investigation team to conduct the investigation, assist in providing escort and security, and assist in executing prosecution and arrest.

They are also responsible, to ensure timely reports are provided to the Director of Fraud and Anti – Corruption Directorate.

Minister Westley Nukundj the ‘Terms of Reference’ were made available to the public once they were signed.

The TORs also outlined various cases; the investigation team will be investigating.

The cases include, fake visas and receipts, unauthorized movement of refugees, unlawful deportation, and officers using fake Facebook accounts to tarnish PNGICA.

The Minister said there were also issues with passports as well.

“We’re talking about people lodging applications for passports and waiting for months and years to get their passports,” says Nukundj.

According to the Minister, there were also issues with people waiting for months, to get permanent residency.

Some have waited for more than ten years. And they are some people who have applied for citizenship, and they are still waiting.

He said there is a need to improve administrative processes.

“I am hoping the investigation team will find out some of the reasons why there are delays in processing of permanent residency applications, citizenship, and passports,” adds Minister Nukundj.

There are also issues of people arriving in the country on tourist visas, but remain to do businesses.

The Minister said for such cases, there is no need for deportation, but they can be assisted with proper documentation, to ensure the country also benefits.

These terms of reference were issued on the 27 of April for a period of one month.

The interim report of the investigation will be submitted on the 22nd of May, and the final report on the 29th of May.