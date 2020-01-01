Mining Lease Granted to Mayur Resources

Share the News











The launch of the National Energy Policy will now pave the way for Coal Powered Energy in the country.

National Planning Minister Sam Basil, previously the Minister for Energy, has stated that the push for the usage of coal would assist in PNG’s Energy Problems.

Mayur Resources, an Australian based company that had initiated the push for coal energy announced on the Australian Stock Exchange that they have been granted a 20-year Mining Lease for a Cement and Lime factory in Central Province.

The Cement Factory will be coal-powered, assisting in bringing the price of cement down but also the waste from the coal power station will be used for the production of cement.