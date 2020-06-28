Barrick NiuginiLimited has delivered on an earlier commitment to continue its support of health services in the Porgera – Lagaip district of Enga Province.

Porgera mine representative David Lilley presented the key of a brand new ambulance to the Porgera Urban Clinic.

The ambulance cost about K300, 000 was delivered with fitted out emergency medical equipment.

Porgera Urban Clinic Manager Jerry Maku says the clinic is privileged to get the kind of support.

The vehicle will also assist greatly in their ongoing efforts to raise awareness on Covid-19 throughout the district.