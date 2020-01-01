Milne Bay Records First COVID-19 Case

Share the News











A young woman with no history of travel outside her province has become the first COVID-19 postive case for Milne Bay Province.

This brings the total number of cases in Papua New Guinea to 333.

The other provinces include Central, Western Province, Morobe, West Sepik, Southern Highlands, New Ireland, East New Britain, Eastern Highlands, National Capital District and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Pandermic Controller, David Manning in a statement said the first case from Milne Bay Province is a young woman aged 18 with no recent traveling history. Her sample was taken at the Alotau General Hospital and was tested positive at the PNG Institute of Medical Research laboratory. She is among 10 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The other nine cases are from the National Capital District.

“PNG in the past 32 days has tested and confirmed 333 positives out of 4,978 tests. These include the 950 tests from Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

“We are still seeing people in NCD walking around in public places without masks on, and PMVs not adhering to the protocols in place and I cannot emphasise more the need for everyone to please adhere to the Pandemic measures” says Controller and Police Commissioner David Manning.

“The Government is doing everything to protect everyone, and it needs you to take responsibility of your health and that of your family,” he added.

Manning stated that sixty five per cent of the positive cases are men and 35 per cent are female. The oldest is 84 years old and the youngest is 2 years old with the mean of 39 years old.

In the past 14 days, NCD has reported an increase in samples collected. This is due to the increased testing in the city.