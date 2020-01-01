Men’s T20WC Postponed

The international cricket council has confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting of the IBC Board, windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and the sport and the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID19.

These include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 through to 2023.

CEO of ICC Manu Sawney in a media release stated; the decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all available options.

The board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation for a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup continues as scheduled for February 2021.