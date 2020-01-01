Mendi Muruks In Second Spot on Digicel Cup’s Ladder

Share the News











The Mendi Muruks came home victors in the last 10 minutes of their match against the Central Dabaris, yesterday.

The Muruks managed to score a try through Joe Honk to edge the Dabaris 16-14 to claim the second spot on the Digicel Cup Ladder.

The Mendi Muruks scored first in the 7th minute on the short side through Milex Winis, the Davaeis scored next in the 23rd minute with Jack Amanadan chasing down his own grubber.

The scores remained 4-4 until the Muruks scored through an inside-outside flick by Leon Undipia for Joe Honk to score, taking the lead to 8-4.

The Muruks went on to score two minutes into half time through David Joseph. Taking the score to 12-4 at halftime.

The Dabaris struck first in the second half through a Junior Belo grubber pounced on by halfback Sebastian Gaudi.

A successful conversion by Junior Belo took the scores to 12-10, the Dabaris further stretched their lead with an 80-meter dash by Gairo Kapana, this took Dabaris into the lead 14-12.

But Joe Honk went over for the match-winning try, it was referred to the Video referee and later awarded by referee Clement Kone

The 16-14 win has taken the Mendi Muruks to third place.

The Current standings on the ladder see the Lae Snax Tigers still in the lead, with the Muruks on the Second position, the Wigmen is in third followed by the Gurias in the fourth position.

In the last place is the Hagen Eagles who are yet to register points on the board