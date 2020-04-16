Melanesian Foundation donates soaps to be distributed to villages in Madang

Sir Peter Barter, through the Melanesian Foundation has donated one hundred cartons of soap to Madang Art Manics COVID-19 awareness group to distribute to designated villages.

The cartons of soap were presented to the volunteer group to distribute to selected villages they travelled through to carry out awareness on COVID-19.

Sir Peter Barter, says the foundation is ready to supply more cartons of soap to the group to be more practical with their awareness to the people.

Madang Art Manics is a volunteer group formed by people with various professional backgrounds contributing their talents and skills in helping conduct awareness on COVID-19 in Madang.

MAM is working with other NGO groups and organizations including the Madang Red Cross to train workers and contribute information materials.

This will go into the information kit developed by the Provincial Authority Communications team.

Sir Peter said, the main idea is to promote safe hygiene and regular washing of hands.

He has also assisted the group with painting materials to create several awareness posters in and around Madang.

MAM’s spokesperson, Robert Banasi, says the soaps were distributed to Kranget, Bilia, Siar, Yabob and the Sepik Settlements.

Another awareness group with the initiative from Ramu Nickel Company in Madang are also assisting with awareness along the Madan-Ramu Highway.

The group visited villages along the road yesterday to inform and educate locals along the stretch of the highway.

However, more awareness is still needed especially out in the remote locations.

The provincial Health Authority through the support of the Madang Chamber of Commerce has purchased 50 non-contact thermometers for frontline agencies to use.

Sampling and testing will started yesterday (Thursday 16th March), however, the technical team is yet to organize training of health officers.

By Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang