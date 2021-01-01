Media Freedom Remains a Pillar of Democracy in PNG

Share the News











By Jana Zoriry

Freedom of the Press will remain a fundamental foundation and character of our democracy says Prime Minister James Marape.

Freedom of Expression is a foundation for many other rights. It covers freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and gives individuals and communities the right to freely express their views without fear of retaliation, censorship, and punishment.

A free press helps inform the public on cross cutting issues without fear or favour.

Prime Minister Marape assured that under his government the ‘press’ remains free to continue informing the public on issues.

“Our government today stands to maintain this key pillar of our society.”

Freedom of expression is not an absolute right as it does no protect hate speech or incitement of violence and PM Marape says whilst the Media in PNG is free to report, there must also be accountability when reporting.