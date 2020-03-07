Matalai Projects progressing

A number of impact projects are taking shape in the Matalai LLG of the Namatanai District in the New Ireland Province.

This includes the Tinkoris Hospital and staff houses, road upgrade between Porpop and Hilalon and the completion of the re-assembling of the Uiam bridge.

China Harbour engineering is the contractor building the hospital while Zenith Construction is involved in the building of 4 Doctor’s Houses and 2 nurses’ apartments.

Local leader John Togil on behalf of the community conveyed appreciation to the New Ireland Government for the transformation currently taking place in the Matalai LLG.

“Our landscape keeps changing every day before we used to dream and talk about development, but today it is actually happening right before our eyes.”

“The type of development taking place here is extra-ordinary and looking into the future our new roads and hospital will benefit everyone in the LLG and Namatanai as a whole.”

We thank the New Ireland Government for these development initiatives,” said John Togil.

The National Department of Health cleared Tinkoris Hospital to be built with state-of-the-art standards and will service the Namatanai District with world-class medical facilities.

It has a staff ceiling of 40 – including doctors and nurses with an administrative manager being the first to be recruited, once the project is fully complete.