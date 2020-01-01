Maru Invests in Improving Living Standards through ‘Rausim Morata, Putim Kapa’

Share the News











The Munji Community in the Yangoru Saussia District in East Sepik province has welcomed the initiative by the Yangoru Saussia District Development Authority to provide roofing iron sheets to locals.

Former Village Councillor Adam Hambuk is the first local in Munji, Numbo LLG to trial this project. He becomes the 12th person in the Distict to receive roofing iron sheets.

With the growing demand for electricity, the initiative called “Rausim Morata Putim Kapa” is becoming popular in villages along the Yangoru Saussia section of the Sepik Highway.

Under this program, the District development Authority supplies roofing iron sheets to locals to build their houses.

Local MP Richard Maru while explaining the need to improve living standards in villages says the DDA aims to support all locals build and live in proper houses with electricity by 2030.

Reaching 70 per cent of the PNG population with electricity by 2030 is part of the government’s Medium Term Development Strategy that’s been prioritized by the Marape Steven government.

Eight other villagers in Munji have already shown interest in this program and have gone ahead to cut timbers to build their houses.