Markham MP Asks For Time

Member for Markham, Konni Iguan, has called on the Morobe Provincial Administration to have time for the nine MPs of Morobe and to work together with them and the Governor.

Iguan said this during the passing of the 2020 Morobe Provincial Budget of almost K500 million to the Tutumang Assembly on Monday.

The Markham MP said there is no proper consultation between the Morobe Provincial Government and the Administration that resulted in the exclusion of the 9 MPs in planning the 2020 Budget.

Markham MP, Konni Iguan, is not happy with how the Morobe Provincial Administration has been communicating with the Provincial Government.

Iguan says there’s no proper consultation between the administration and the nine MPs of Morobe, creating obstacles in the implementation of developments in the districts and the province.

He raised this concern during the passing of the 2020 Morobe Provincial Budget in Lae.

On Monday, the Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu presented the 2020 Provincial Budget of almost K500 million to the Tutumang Assembly.

While delivering the Budget speech, Governor Ginson Saonu said the Provincial Government also included in the budget K2 million as district infrastructure counterpart funding to the 8 districts, and K9.5 million for Lae.

Markham MP, Konni Iguan questioned if the money would be paid to the district in installments or a lump sum.

The MPs who were present during the Budget Presentation said there have been confusions on funding allocations to implement developments in the Districts due to the MPs exclusion in the JPP and BPC meetings.

JPP and BPC means the Joint District Planning and Budget Priority Committee that is normally made up of PEC members.

By Julie Badui Owa, EMTV News, Lae