Cocoa Farmers from Markham, in Morobe province, received their first payout of K106,000 for their Cocoa, which was directly exported to the Netherlands.

Their dried cocoa beans were exported under the Markham Organic Cocoa Corporative – an association comprising over 100 fermenter owners, to ensure farmers have direct access to market.

This agreement was forged with the PNG Cocoa board in 2013, with an investment of over

K1 million from the district’s DSIP, to support Cocoa Development in the district.

Cocoa Board Chief Executive Officer, Boto Gaupu, said this is a milestone achievement for the farmers, as they are no longer selling wet bean to a middleman, but direct to overseas buyers.

The cash payments from the first shipment ranges from 100 to 1000 kilograms of cocoa contributed by over 33 fermentary owners.

The Corporative is now awaiting SOE clearance and protocols to export its second batch of shipments, weighing over 112 tons of cocoa.

Corporative chairman, Bruce Atangam Pui said, the farmers have now witnessed the reality of direct export, and more will be bringing their beans for direct export.

He said, there are plans to improve housing for all members of this corporative, from the money earned.