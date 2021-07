Share the News











The Market to Village Farmers program is an intervention to improve the production and supply of fresh produce.

Fresh Produce Development Agency Managing Director Mark Worinu says this program is currently running parallel to support grow PNG’s agriculture sector.

Woruni says FPDA is working in partnership with other Government agencies and stakeholders to ensure farmers are supported.

FPDA recently completed consultation meetings with farmers in Kundiawa, Jiwaka, and Mt Hagen.