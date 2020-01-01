Marijuana Found in Kaukau Bags

A large quantity of marijuana contained in taped plastic wrappings and lodged inside several sweet potatoes or Kaukau bags were recovered by police on Monday at the Tete Settlement in Port Moresby.

A Fox Unit acting on intelligence information drove to a market place at Tete Settlement near the Gerehu Suburb and impounded the kaukau bags.

A man seen with the contraband is said to have fled the scene and is still at large.

The identity of the suspect is not known however police are investigating this incident.

In March this year, a total of 140 bags of sweep potatoes containing marijuana were confiscated in a joint operation by the Drug Squad and Police K9 Unit.

The drugs were concealed in the bags and shipped from the Highlands through Lae and onto Port Moresby.

They were later destroyed along with other illicit drugs and items in June this year.