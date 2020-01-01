23.9 C
Port Moresby
October 29, 2020

News

March 2021 Set for Soldier’s Release

by Theckla Gunga71
A PNGDF soldier in Manus is expected to be released from jail in March 2021. He was convicted by the Lorengau District Court on the 21st of October for escaping police custody.

27-year-old Gabriel Kaulo from Banz in Jiwaka province was amongst three other men who escaped from police custody on the 1st of September 2020.

Kaulo was on the run until he was recaptured by Manus police and convicted by the Lorengau District Court on 21st October.

Police say Kaulo was initially charged separately two counts of Sexual Touching and Break and Enter under the Criminal Offences Act. It is alleged that these offences were committed at the PNGDF Lombrum Naval Base.

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector, David Yapu says Kaulo will serve his jail term at the Lorengau Correctional Centre.

 

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

