Port Moresby
July 15, 2020

Awareness Featured News

Marape Directs Police to act on GBV

by Jeremy Mogi29

Prime Minister James Marape, says violence against women in any form will no longer be tolerated.

He said this today when reiterating his continued stance against Gender-Based and Family and Sexual Violence.

He says, the government will look into the existing laws and make amendments where necessary including mechanisms in place for those who do not report it.

At present the Police Ministry has been instructed to immediately establish GBV and FSV counters at every police station across the country, and create separate pathways to address them.

