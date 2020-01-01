Maramuni Community Receive Help

Eight urban councilors and community leaders in Mt Hagen mobilized food and other necessities and donated them to the homeless Maramuni community following a melee between the settlers (Maramuni) and the locals.

Items included bails of clothes, beddings and utensils.

Food were also part of the donations and included 20 bags of broccoli and 20 bags of kaukau.

The Maramuni Community of Enga Province, who reside at Works Compound were victims of an alcohol-related violence between the settlers and the local Moke Angamp tribe.

The fight saw thirty-seven houses burnt down and the Maramuni community scattered across the city.

Urban Leader, Nixon Kolo while donating the food appealed to the responsible authorities in the city to assist them as they are long-time residents of the town and have been living here for generations.