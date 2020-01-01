Maprik Town Roads Under Construction

With the belief that good roads boost economic activities, the Maprik District Development Authority has commenced work to seal roads in the Maprik Town.

The road sealing started on Saturday at the Works Junction to the AOG Church and to Amaku.

Residents of Maprik Town are very happy with this development.

Longtime resident Rosa Uri from Yangoru said she moved to Maprik in the 80s and this part of the road hasn’t seen any good development.

She said the roads have been so hazardous because of the dust but they had become accustomed to it.

Maprik Urban Ward 1 councilor Gideo Pari who is also a resident directly affected by the condition of the road and the dust was overwhelmed with the development.

He said he was very grateful and acknowledged the MDDA for the allocation of funds and for their vision for a better Maprik.

The road upgrade is part of the Maprik District Development Authority’s road development program which will see all roads in the town sealed.

About K480 000 has been allocated for this first phase of the road sealing.

Maprik MP and Minister for Agriculture John Simon said Maprik Town has become a central business hub not only for Maprik people but for other people in neighboring districts including Ambunti Drekikir, Yangoru -Sausia and Nuku. He said it is only appropriate that Maprik Town be given a facelift to cater for this.

He adds that roads are the pathways of development and economic growth, with better roads come a boost in economic.

Simon said it is imperative to focus on road development in a place such as Maprik District as this is a growing town.