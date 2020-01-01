Maprik DDA Funds Church Run Health Facilities

Health workers in four church–run health centers in Maprik District will now be able to continue providing health services, following a commitment of K100 000 to go towards their salaries.

This was announced by Maprik MP John Simon when opening a newly established Community Health Workers Training Center in the District.

Almost all health workers in church run health facilities in the district walked out of their jobs after missing out on salaries.

The Member says these funds will strictly go towards the salaries for health workers.

Mr. Simon added that Health Workers are an important part of health services, especially in rural areas.

In the meantime, another K100 000 has been allocated to the newly established Community Health Workers Training Center.

The training center is under the South Seas Evangelical Church and will cater for the first 40 students next year.