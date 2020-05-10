Major trucking company Mapai transport has given over K10, 000 worth of food rations to assist police in Enga who are stationed at main inter-provincial check points.

This was following Superintendent Epenes Nili’s request to the public to assist his men and health workers who are deployed without basic logistic requirements at the strategic locations.

Superintendent Nili said his officers were deployed without proper logistic arrangements.

Meanwhile, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has donated a 10-seater vehicle to police in the province towards the same cause.

Superintendent Nili also urged individuals and corporate organizations to render such help towards preventing the virus.