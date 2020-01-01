30 C
September 18, 2020

Manning urges public to get tested

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.11
Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning, has urged more citizens to come forward and get themselves tested for COVID-19.

He says knowing your COVID-19 status can prevent you from spreading the virus to your family and friends.

The Controller also called on health facilities throughout the country to do more swabbing according to the testing strategy and to send the samples to laboratories for testing.

Meanwhile, there has not been an announcement regarding new COVID-19 cases in country for the third day in a row.

The country’s confirmed number of cases remains at 516, with six deaths.

To date, 13 provinces in the country have confirmed cases.

