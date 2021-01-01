Manning Considers Implementation of Vagrancy Act

Share the News











Police Commissioner David Manning is suggesting the implementation of the Vagrancy Act, following reports of continuous ethnic conflicts in the nation’s capital.

He said, this will be the long-term solution but this time as a provision under a proposed Internal Protection and Security Act.

Manning said what is happening around the country should serve as a warning to all of us that things are not right and we all need to start planning now and put in place better laws, systems, and structures for a better future.

Meanwhile he called upon leaders of the Goilala and Hela people to take ownership of and end the ethnic clash in NCD.

He said whilst police is out on the streets of Port Moresby to prevent further bloodshed and keep the peace, real and lasting peace and normalcy can be restored with the assistance of the leadership of both groups at the family, clan, tribal, ward, district and national levels.

And as the COVID-19 Controller, Manning said the last thing the health system needs right now amidst the pandemic, is more pressure on the health workers from avoidable injuries.