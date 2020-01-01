Manly Sea Eagles Player Passes On

Share the News











The Manly Sea Eagles are mourning the loss of one of the club’s promising young forward Keith Titmuss today.

A member of the full-time NRL squad, Titmuss, 20, took ill after training at Narrabeen this morning.

He was transported by ambulance to nearby Northern Beaches Hospital before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital. Keith passed away a short time later.

Keith was a very promising young forward who had come through the Sea Eagles junior representative teams as a teenager.

He scored the match-winning try for the Sea Eagles in the 2017 NYC Grand Final and was named the Manly Jersey Flegg Cup Players’ Player in 2019.

Keith Titmuss claimed the Jersey Flegg Players’ Player Award, proudly sponsored by Poche Indigenous Health Network.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler said the Club had today lost a member of its family.

“We are all devastated by this news,’’ Hasler said.

“Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles.”

Outside of rugby league, Keith is studying a Sports Professional’s Certificate of Wellbeing, Coaching, and Mentoring.

*Photo Courtesy of 2020 National Rugby League