Police in Madang arrested and charged a man for willful murder that occurred around midnight Saturday.

It was alleged that the accused killed the man in his garden at Karkum village in ward 7 of Sumkilbar LLG, Sumkar District.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased was alleged to have killed a teenager who raped her.

The man is now in police custody.

EMTV was taken on a 30 minute walk through a bush track into the garden where the deceased and his wife with their 2-year-old child were sleeping when he was killed.

From reports police gathered, the family spent the night at the garden house. Police were told that they the family was fast asleep when they were attacked and the father killed.

The deceased’s wife was allegedly chased and raped by another person in the garden.

Police reported that the wife then retaliated and killed her attacker using the same knife placed next to her.

Both bodies were taken back to their respective villages by locals awaiting police to view the bodies and carry out investigations.

Officer in charge of the Madang Criminal Investigation Division, Steven Yalamu, appealed to the two villages to cooperate with police and not to take the law into their own hands.

Yalamu explained the matter is now the subject of investigations.

Investigations have begun to establish the motive of the killing.